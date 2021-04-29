ADVERTISEMENT

Super Eagles and Villarreal of Spain forward, Samuel Chukwueze, has been nominated for the La Liga Player of the Month award for April.

The Nigeria international will compete with Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois, and Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa for the individual accolade.

Other contestants are Sevilla’s Fernando, Real Betis’ Claudio Bravo and Fernando Pacheco of Deportivo Alaves.

Chukwueze was terrific for the Yellow Submarine during the month in question, scoring three goals in five Spanish elite division matches, while the 33-year-old Argentine superstar found the net on four occasions from the same number of outings.

He has scored four goals in 27 league appearances for the Yellow Submarine this term.