The Imo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has restated support for the state government and security agencies to rid the State of banditry and all forms of criminality.

This is even as they apologised to the Anglican Church over the invasion of its church to effect the arrest of Chief Uche Nwosu, son-in-law to former Governor Rochas Okorocha, on Sunday, in Eziama Obaire in the Nkwerre local government area of Imo State.

The apology was contained in a statement signed by the state CAN chairman, Revd Eches Divine Eches, in Owerri, the state capital on Monday.

According to him, the invasion of St Peter’s Anglican Church, Eziama Obaire, could have been avoided.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that CAN supports efforts by security agencies to prosecute anyone fingered in any criminality, however, adding that the operatives must be mindful to avoid offending the sensitivities of the people and unwittingly giving detractors the opportunity to rubbish their efforts.

He stated that nobody is above the law, even as CAN charged the state government and security agencies not to relent in taking actions that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of anyone who has questions to answer.

Further, it stated support for the state government and authorities in their efforts to rid the State of criminality and banditry.

ADVERTISEMENT