Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Umuahia, Abia State have carried out the clean up of four cities in the state, including Umuahia, the state capital, where they also planted 40 trees.

The president of the church in the state, Mr. Samuel Ekpola, told newsmen in Umuahia yesterday the clean up was in obedience to the commandments of Jesus Christ.

The other cities where the exercise took place include Uturu, Ozuitem and Umudike.

According to him the three-hour exercise was carried out simultaneously.

“We will ensure that the trees are properly nourished. Also, our focus is on the youths as the rising generation. We will assist them to maximize their potentials through skills acquisition,” he said.

The communications director, Mr. Kalu Iche Kalu, said the members also engaged in blood donation, adding, “The services are for every member of society irrespective of faith.”

He said it was in pursuit of this objective that they embarked on the clean up and repainting of the School For the Blind to give the pupils the needed sense of belonging.