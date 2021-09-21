Contrary to rumour making the rounds that the founder of Victorious Army Ministry International Church, the late Apostle Joseph Dominic Agboli died of Covid-19 complications, the church has denied this insinuation.

The leadership of the church in a statement made available to journalists in Lagos said the founder did not die as a result of COVID-19 complication nor did he die abroad as some people have claimed, promising that the church will give its founder a befitting burial.

The Apostle who died on Wednesday August 25th, 2021, after a brief illness, is expected to be buried in his church premises at Ogba, Lagos.

Stating that the activities for the final journey of Late Agboli will commence on Friday, 28th of September, 2021 with service of song and praise night, the church maintained that it will be giving opportunities for friends, church members and family to witness the funeral.

“We know the church is a mega church and has members across the world, and do we have given opportunities for those that will travel down to Nigeria to honour him, especially the immediate family of our father who are not within the country,” the church said.

On the issue of who becomes the head of the church, the elders of the church maintained that there will not be any power tussle on who heads the church.