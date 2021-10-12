The Glorious Destiny Family Church, Borokiri, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Sunday, elevated seven Ministers of the church, including two women, to the level of Pastors.

The church also ordained four of its members as new Ministers while another seven members were ordained as Deacons and Deaconesses.

Performing the ordination at the church auditorium, the Lead Pastor of Glorious Destiny Family Church, Pastor Akeem Idoniboye, said only those who had served and were willing to serve in the Lord’s vineyard, deserve such exalted positions.

Idoniboye, who preached on the theme: “Come Hither”, said being ordained as ministers, deacons and deaconesses was a call to more work for God.

He said: “Life changes in an instance. Many times we think it takes God ages to change life. God doesn’t need six years to change a man’s life. God doesn’t need to take 30 years to change a man’s life.

“It is a call to deeper work in God. Our work in God is meant to be a journey in him. Ministry is not just shouting to people. It is journeying in God and coming back to take men to work in God.

“Don’t settle at the level you are. There is a higher dimension available. You have been where you are for too long. It is time to take a deeper journey.

“I don’t look at the economy of Nigeria, I don’t look at the President of Nigeria, I look at the word of God. It is the hunger for God that make you travel deeper in God.”