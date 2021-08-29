The Glorious Destiny Family Church, Borokiri, Port Harcourt, has organised a three-day Business Summit and Exhibition for residents of the Rivers State capital.

Speaking at the end of the programme yesterday, the lead pastor of the church, Pastor Akeem Idoniboye, said it was the duty of the church to do things that would be blessing to the world and the society.

Idoniboye said: “We do this every August. While you are still alive here on earth, you reap both here on earth and in heaven. We must be a glorious church and a glorious people doing things with our hands; blessing our world, blessing our society.

“Apart from the things of the kingdom, the prayers and preaching the gospel, we need to be productive. The call to worship God is not a call to mediocrity, it is a call to impact our world with the gospel and weighty inventions that we bring.

We are in the age when we are encouraging people in the church to get busy with their hands,” he said.