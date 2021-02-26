By BUKOLA IDOWU, Lagos

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in collaboration with Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) has introduced a Professional Certification Programme on electronic payments to the financial services industry as innovations in payment technology for business transactions worldwide with higher professionalism for sustainability and growth.

Managing director and chief executive of NIBSS, Mr Premier Oiwoh explained that the certification was introduced to codify the Nigeria e-payments knowledgebase, and determine the knowledge and work experience criteria required to recognise practitioners as beginners, intermediate and advanced levels.

According to him, the certification is expected to create a growth roadmap for fledgling e-payment workers, including the unemployed that has the desire to make a career in the electronic payments ecosystem within the emerging and burgeoning banking, payments and financial technology industry in Nigeria.

Oiwoh stated that the Nigeria financial services industry has come a long way and is currently leading the pace in payments compared to international counterparts yet to achieve most of the milestones we have.

Registrar and chief executive of the CIBN, Mr Seye Awojobi, on his part, said the introduction of the certification cannot be timelier than now given the recent experience with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which created serious disruptions in professional and personal lives.

He said the programme which would have an international outlook will also be well grounded in the local realities of the Nigerian e-payment ecosystem, capturing the current dynamics as well as all the aspects of the digital financial services’ practices.