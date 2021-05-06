President, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Dr Bayo Olugbemi has called on the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation ( NDIC) to partner with the Institute to drive advocacy and consumers education.

Olugbemi made the call during a courtesy visit to the managing director/CEO of NDIC in Abuja. He also solicited support of the NDIC on the proposed amendment of the CIBN Act of 2007, to enhance the power of the disciplinary tribunal to discipline erring bankers, among others. According to him, the corporation has come up with some laudable initiatives that require partnerships.

“So, we call on the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation to partner with us to drive advocacy and consumers education on some of the laudable initiatives of the Corporation,” Olugbemi said in a statement.

The statement was issued by CIBN Head, Corporate Communications and External Relations, Mr Nelson Olagundoye, on Wednesday in Lagos. Olugbemi commended the corporation for its consistent support for the institute toward the realisation of its mandate of determining the standards of knowledge and skills to be attained by persons seeking to become part of the banking profession.

The CIBN President also requested that the NDIC support the Institute by donating artifacts and other relevant materials to the newly established Banking Museum of the Institute. He lauded the enormous support extended to the institute by the NDIC on strategic inputs and contributions as member(s) of the CIBN Governing Council and various Committees.

Olugbemi, while congratulating Mr Haruna Bello on his recent appointment as the Managing Director of the Corporation, said it was a reflection of his doggedness, wealth of experience and management acumen