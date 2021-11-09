Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIBN) plans to construct a 160-seat lecture theatre at the Abubakar Tafawa University (ATBU), Bauchi. It will be fully furnished and equipped with ultra-modern gadgets.

The institute’s president, Dr. Bayo Olugbemi, unveiled the plan at the groundbreaking ceremony of “TheCIBN Bankers Hall” a legacy project bequeathed to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa university Bauchi yesterday.

He said, “The Linkage programme which currently has on board, sixty-eight (68) tertiary institutions in Nigeria, commenced in the North East Zone, with the execution of collaboration between The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, (ATBU) Bauchi.”

According to him, the linkage programme in collaboration with tertiary institutions in Nigeria. The objective of the ‘Linkage Programme’ of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) is to strengthen and deepen banking and finance education.

He explained that infusing professional elements into the teaching-learning process would address the gap between the industry and the academia in terms of quality of graduates produced from our higher institutions of learning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olugbemi said the objective of the ‘Linkage Programme’ of the CIBN is to strengthen and deepen banking and finance education, describing the project as the institute modest contribution to the development of banking and finance education and support the economy through capacity building.

Olugbemi requested the university to encourage all students in the Banking and Finance, Business Administration, Economics, Marketing, Accounting Education, Economics Education and Business Education Programmes to automatically register with CIBN as members and write the Institute’s examinations to become Chartered Bankers.

“The university should also facilitate the registration of Faculty members of the Department of Banking and Finance of the University to register as members of the Institute. Provide information to the Institute as may be required from time to time on the progress of the Linkage programme.”

In his remarks, the vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Muhammad Ahmad Abdul’aziz thanked the institute for its contribution towards the growth and development of education in the country.