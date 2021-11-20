The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria has concluded arrangements to host the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, at the 56th Annual Bankers Dinner holding in Lagos next week.

The CIBN said in a statement that the event would be hybrid, that is, both virtual (through Zoom teleconferencing) and physical to embrace high and quality participations across the globe

‘‘‘Mr. Godwin Emefiele, CON, FCIB, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is expected to address the audience on recent economic and financial market developments over the past year as well as the economic outlook for the coming year. His Excellency, Mr. Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, Executive Governor, Lagos State and Oyo State counterpart His Excellency, Engr. Oluwaseyi Makinde are expected to deliver a goodwill message.

‘‘The Annual Bankers’ Dinner is a thought-led socio-economic event of the Industry and being the biggest high-profile social forum organized annually by the Institute for the banking and finance industry, distinguished personalities including captains of industry, top Executives of Banks and non-bank institutions including CEOs and Chairmen, Diplomatic Missions, top government functionaries, legislators, accomplished businessmen, academics and other stakeholders are usually gathered to interact and network under a pleasant social setting.

‘‘His Excellency, His Excellency, Ambassador Cui Jianchun, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Nigeria is expected to present the Toast of the Federal Republic of Nigeria while Dr. (Mrs.) Ije Jidenma, F.IoD,

Dr. Bayo Olugbemi, FCIB, President/Chairman of Council, CIBN will deliver the Welcome Address as Chief host while ‘Seye Awojobi, Ph.D., FCIB, Registrar/CEO, CIBN will be host of the Dinner.