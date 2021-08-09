ADVERTISEMENT

The Chartered Institute of Educational Practitioners UK (CIEPUK) says it has concluded arrangements to host the Mr & Miss CIEPUK 2021 Educational Contest in Abuja.

The President, CIEPUK Africa, Prof Marcel Ezenwoye, told in Abuja newsmen on Monday that the upcoming contest, scheduled to hold on August 26, is aimed at proffering solutions to Nigeria’s education problems.

He said: “CIEPUK has been acting as the voice of the academic profession for over 12 years through academic programmes.

“Our aim is to continue to raise the visibility of the great work of academic professionals and their current challenges.

“We have put together series of events to honour credible and deserving men and women in different professions whose contributions led to a positive shift in their fields of practice.

“The contest is also part of events to mark the 2021 Investiture Awards and Conference on Education Administration in Nigeria scheduled to hold on Aug. 26 at the Merit House, Abuja.”

Ezenwoye noted that the theme of the 2021 Investiture Awards and Conference is “Innovative Teaching Strategies”, adding that CIEPUK would be conferring different categories of awards on well-meaning Nigerians and other personalities around the world.

“CIEPUK is an institute that focuses on bringing education in its simplest form with continuous offers of scholarships, workshops, training, symposium and conferences.