The Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Examiners of Nigeria (CIFCFEN), has honoured the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, with this year’s Anti-Corruption Crusader of the Year award.

Similarly, the Accountant General of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, was also bestowed with the Honorary Fellowship of the institute.

The investiture took place in Abuja at CIFCFEN’s Anti-Corruption Awards and 4th Proficiency Class graduation ceremony.

Speaking at the occasion, the president/chairman of council of CIFCFEN, Dr. Iliyasu Gashinbaki, said both public servants deserved the awards in recognition of their sterling leadership qualities and innovation in their spheres of influence.

“The recognition is a clarion call to them by the institute to do more,” he said.

The special adviser to the Attorney General of the Federation on Financial Crime, Abiodun Aikomo, received the award on behalf of Malami. Receiving the award on behalf of the Accountant General, Afolabi Ajayi, the director of ICT, commended the institute for the good work they are doing in such a short time. “Notable among them is the conclusion of plans to finish the Nigerian College of Forensics and Fraud Examiners which will be the first of its kind in Africa to cater for the yearnings and aspirations of professionals who desire specialist knowledge in fraud examination and diverse areas of forensics,” he said, adding that the office of the AGF is central in the implementation of the federal government’s public financial management reforms initiative aimed at positioning the Nigerian economy among the best by 2025. “These reforms have forensic implications as they are prone to fraud. Thus the desirability of an Institute such as CIFCEN,” he said.

The occasion also featured the award of certificates and tool kits to 30 graduands of the 4th Proficiency Course of the institute. The Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Examiners of Nigeria (CIFCFEN) is established by the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) to provide core professionals in the specialized fields of forensic accounting and fraud examination in Nigeria to strengthen the crusade against corruption in the country.