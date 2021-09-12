The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria(CIIN) has harped on the healthy benefits of regular fitness exercise, urging insurers to make it a daily routine to keep their body and heart in shape.

The institute over the weekend,organised a Fitness and Health programme at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, where insurance practitioners were present to partake in the exercise.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the programme, CIIN president, Sir. Muftau Oyegunle, said, the most important wealth needed by insurers is their health as exercise keeps people healthy.

According to him, “it is only when you are healthy that you can pursue your daily needs. We need to be healthy to pursue our basic needs. I am happy we had a good time today and for those that attended today’s event, we have added a day to their lives.”

Stating that the COVID-19 pandemic restricted the event to the stadium which was contrary to the previously held event where practitioners paraded the road and engaged in insurance awareness creation, he encouraged practitioners and the public to cultivate a healthy lifestyle, as it is also good for their health.

Also speaking, the director-general of the institute, Mrs. Abimbola Tiamiyu appreciated all operators and other participants present at the event, promising that the institute is working toward organising its annual picnic soon, especially, as more people are vaccinated and as government continues to lift ban on public gathering and other related activities.