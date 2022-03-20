The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria(CIIN) has promised to deepen insurance education and awareness in the country through its maiden programme known as ‘Nite Of Talents.’

The programme, which is expected to be an annual event going forward, is a remodel and departure from the former ‘Miss Insurance Pageantry’ programme.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the event in Lagos at the weekend, the CIIN president, Dr. Muftau Oyegunle, said, the ‘Nite of Talents’ was created for the purpose of promoting insurance awareness, intellectual prowess and gender equality as it will showcase the intellectual capabilities of the next generation of insurance practitioners in the industry; and this will consequently help boost insurance adoption.

The Quiz Competition, he stressed, was the highlight of the night as several contestants from insurance companies through displaying their potentials competed for the crown.

“The winner from this contest aside getting a notable prize will also function as the CIIN ambassador for insurance for a year where he/she will be engaged in several programmes geared towards projecting the Insurance Industry and the CIIN to the world,” he stressed.

However, the winner of maiden edition of CIIN talent hunt is a worker of Linkage Assurance Plc, Jamiu Nurudeen Adewale. The highly contested event had 10 contestants drawn from eight insurance firms.

The second position was won by Anjorin Olugbenga of FBN General Insurance Limited, while Olanrewaju Olaseni Favour from NEM Insurance Plc, won the third position.

The winner-Adewale, who was elated by the feat, promised to utilise the platform provided by the initiative to enhance insurance education and sensitisation through the help of CIIN.