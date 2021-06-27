The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has unveiled the second edition of its insurance textbooks for secondary school students across the country. The move, according to the institute, was meant to continue to educate and sensitise the next generation about the amazing world of insurance.

The second edition of the insurance textbooks were an improvement on the first edition in terms of; quality, design and contents.

The Lagos State ministry of education, had earlier approved the institute’s secondary school textbooks as a recommended course book for insurance in all secondary schools across the state. Meanwhile, in line with its

objective of promoting insurance education and awareness, CIIN’s second edition of secondary schools’ quiz is scheduled to hold in the third quarter of the year, in Abuja, after the maiden edition in Lagos where Baptist Girls Academy won the competition.

The president/chairman of council, Sir Muftau O. Oyegunle, explained that the release of the new edition of the secondary school textbook will facilitate better education of the students on Insurance.

Oyegunle applauded the support of council members, the National Insurance Commission(NAICOM) and other relevant stakeholders on this laudable feat.