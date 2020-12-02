BY MARK ITSIBOR,

The Compliance Institute of Nigeria (CIN) is set to hold its 4th annual induction ceremony on Saturday 5th December 2020.

The digital event which would hold online via zoom will play host to the director-general, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Alhaji Garba Abubakar as keynote speaker with the theme, ‘‘Overview of the Companies and Allied Matters act 2020’’.

Student members, who have successfully completed the professional certification examinations of the institute in 2020 would be inducted, whilst deserving top performers in the examinations would be awarded prizes. Also expected at the ceremony are corporate titans from different sectors.

A total of 242 members who have successfully qualified for the award of the Institute’s compliance professional qualifications in examinations conducted in 2020 would be inducted

The Annual General Meeting which will hold immediately online after the induction ceremony, will set a tone for significant developments on sanctions since august 2019, new trends in sanctions evasion, cryptocurrency, challenges in sanctions compliance, how to do business post-Covid-19, whilst it’s would address the new realities and challenges that the global and local compliance industry faces, especially with the new world order.

Addressing journalists on the importance of how training of compliance Professionals help in combating crime, money-laundering, and terrorist financing, President Compliance Institute, Nigeria, Pattison Boleigha said, ‘‘It is very instructive to note that the global compliance landscape is constantly evolving owing to several factors, including the dynamic nature of financial crimes, emerging money laundering and terrorist financing (ML/TF) threats, advancement in technology, and the ever-changing international standards, especially the FATF standards/methodology, with the attendant rise in the number and complexity of legislative and regulatory frameworks, as well as progressive enforcement by authorities. Unfortunately, reporting institutions in low-capacity countries, including Nigeria, until now, lacked the required capacity to keep pace with the changes in the compliance environment. The establishment of the Compliance Institute, Nigeria, was conceived to address the capacity gaps, promote best practice standards for the compliance profession, and ultimately, contribute to deepening compliance, including effective implementation of AML/CFT preventive measures, particularly within the financial services sector in Nigeria.’’

Fielding questions on the unique essence behind setting up the Institute, Chairman, Partnership and Communications Committee, Compliance Institute, Nigeria; Abimbola Adeseyoju, ‘‘Majority of employers require membership of the Compliance Institute, Nigeria, as pre-requisite for employment. At CIN, we have over the years, through the quality of professionals who become certified Fellow Compliance Institute, Nigeria (FCIN), Associate Compliance Institute, Nigeria (ACIN) and Designate Compliance Institute, Nigeria Professional (DCP), consistently and practically demonstrated our unflinching commitment to the public and the private sector, to take compliance, including compliance with international anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism standards (AML/CFT), to new heights.’’

The Chairman Education and Training, Compliance Institute, Nigeria; Isioma Gogo-Anazodo also explained that with the fresh crop of inductees this year, Nigeria would be equipped to “up it’s game” on Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism.

According to her, ‘‘The Compliance Institute, Nigeria has also lined up numerous membership benefits on our website, such as on-line training facilities, webinars, podcasts, conferences, and various learning resources to continually update your knowledge. Our membership registration processes are online and seamless with the ability to pay online using all cards and cardless payment systems.’’

In the words of the Chairman, Induction Planning Committee, Victor Oni, ‘‘Our Vision is “To be acknowledged nationally and globally as the standard-setter for compliance practice within the financial industry in Nigeria”, whilst our Mission is to “Maintain and promote regulatory standards for the Industry by facilitating and encouraging professional development and accreditation for its members (individual and Corporate). Maintain, promote and uphold regulatory standards in the industry for a respectable Compliance profession.”