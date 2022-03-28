The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) has urged Nigerian women in the capital market to add more values to their contribution towards achieving organisational goals to bridge inequality gap between them and their male counterparts.

Some women in the Nigerian Capital Market have distinguished themselves in different perspectives, including exceptional leadership. But women, according to the institute, should generally exhibit strong level of self-confidence to display their skills and enhance public acceptability.

In a paper entitled, ‘Supporting Equity for the next Generation: Women in Nigeria Capital Market’, at the recent CISI Nigeria Member forum, the assistant director, Global Business Development, CISI, Helena Wilson, explained that, gender equity contributes to economic growth, expanded stock of human capital and bring diversity of thought. Wilson noted that women should aspire to serve at senior level and maintain professional balancing in the workplace.

According to her, “to move from equality to equity, we must support mentoring, work in a hybrid place, ensue flexibility, reduce banter and recognize that we need to tackle earlier in careers.”

Corroborating her, a panelist and the managing director and chief executive officer, Cowry Securities, Mrs Nkoli Edoka highlighted the need for women to have self-confidence in order to compete with the male counterparts, advocating for fairness in the type of work schedule allocated to women by considering the uniqueness of a woman. She argued that given an enabling environment, women will be at par with men in performance.

Another panelist and executive director, Teakwood Advisory Partners, Mrs Florence Umoh advised women to challenge themselves on the value they can bring that will have multiplier effects on the corporate objectives as this will lead to paradigm shift for women.

She also emphasised the need for women to engage in personal development to be on top of changes in the operating environment.

Also, the CISI Country representative in Nigeria, Dr John Osuoha noted that many CISI members in Nigeria had not taken huge advantages which the qualifications provide for the members at the global level.