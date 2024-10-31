The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has condemned a recent Federal High Court ruling restricting the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other financial institutions from releasing monthly allocations to the Rivers State Government.

The organisation warned that the ruling posed significant threat to Nigeria’s democratic stability and public trust in the judicial system.

CISLAC, in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, described the decision of the court as undermining the economic autonomy of Nigerian states.

“It is deeply troubling that certain judicial rulings appear to serve the interests of a select few, undermining the rule of law and the foundational tenets of Nigeria’s democracy,” Rafsanjani said.

According to CISLAC, Nigeria’s states are crucial components of the federal structure, with elected governors responsible for managing resources for the benefit of citizens.

Rafsanjani warned that blocking Rivers State’s allocations could set a “dangerous precedent,” potentially destabilising other regions and eroding state autonomy.

Rafsanjani further highlighted what he sees as a troubling trend in recent court rulings affecting states like Kano and Rivers, suggesting a decline in judicial integrity.

He further expressed concern that such decisions could erode public confidence, discourage investment, and weaken Nigeria’s justice system.

The statement also emphasised the impact of these decisions on Nigeria’s global standing, referencing the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index and World Justice Project rankings, which assess transparency and judicial integrity.

Rafsanjani noted that judicial actions perceived as obstructing governance could harm Nigeria’s international reputation and deter potential investors.

CISLAC called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria to take action in upholding judicial standards, and urged judges to avoid rulings that could destabilise Nigeria’s democracy and economy.

“The judiciary must hold firm to democratic values, ensuring decisions respect the constitution and reflect the will of Nigerians, safeguarding both state and national stability,” Rafsanjani stated.