A non-governmental organisation, Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD), has accused some elite and politicians of engaging in the promotion of hate speech in the country.

The executive director of the Centre, Yusuf Zakari Ya’u popularly known as YZ Ya’u, who made the accusation during a press conference in Bauchi on Thursday, noted that the press is being used as the platform on which hate speeches are made.

Ya’u, while explaining that hate speech is one of the major factors heating up the polity in the country, presented two books on the menace published by his organisation even as he expressed dismay over prevalence of hate speeches among the diverse people of Nigeria.

According to him, hate speech has made it impossible for communities to collectively rise up and confront the common challenges bedeviling the country.

“Today, we would like to present to the public, two books recently published by Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD). The first is titled, ‘The Compromised State: How Corruption Sustains Insecurity in Nigeria’ and the second one is ‘Context and Content In Hate Speech: Discourse In Nigeria,” he said.

The two books, he said, have identified how challenges posed by hate speech and corruption have badly affected the people at the same time suggesting solutions.

Ya’u added that the two books dwell on three related issuees including looking at the nexus between corruption and insecurity.

He also noted that the present administration was first elected in 2015 on the basis of its perceived ability to fight insecurity and corruption, lamenting that the security situation in the country today has become pervasive and widespread as the country has graduated from cattle rustling to kidnapping of human beings.

The CITAD boss explained that peace building was a collective responsibility of all, pointing out that the fight against corruption cannot be successful without the support of all Nigerians.

“Before now, our fear was the North-East but today no part of this country is safe. If you ran away from Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East, you are likely to encounter banditry or kidnapping in other parts of country.

“Injustice is one of the factors that breeds insecurity while the fight against corruption has proved unsuccessful because people perceived it to be the sole responsibility of government at the federal level,” he added.