Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has presented hate speech books to journalists in Adamawa State to raise awareness on hate speech and corruption.

CITAD senior programme officer, Isa Garba, said the best way to tackle hate speech and corruption is for the society not to support the perpetrators.

The presentation of the two books: “Context and content in hate speech discourse in Nigeria” and “The compromised state, how corruption sustains insecurity in Nigeria” is in line with CITAD’s culture of documentation of development.

Garba lauded the role journalists play in advocacy and urged them to pass the message to the general public in a simplified manner.

He expessed worry that hate speech has been identified as major cause of religious and ethnic crisis especially among politicians regardless of its consequences on the society.

Garba noted that in order to guard against the intergenerational transfer of hate speech, CITAD adopted a system that crowd source what is perceived as hate speech which is analysed using hate speech monitors.

He said CITAD is championing sensitisation of the public on the effect of such negative tendencies, while urging NBC to intensify efforts and ensure punitive measure on defaulters.