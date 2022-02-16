The National Assembly has received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari to amend the 2022 Appropriation Act it earlier passed in December, 2021.

The request was contained in a letter dated February 10, 2022, and read during plenary by Senate President Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Buhari in the letter said it was imperative to remove all capital projects that were replicated in the 2022 Appropriation Act, as he disclosed that 139 out of the 254 projects in the budget totaling N13.24 billion had been identified for deletion.

He, therefore, requested the National Assembly to amend the Appropriation Act to provide for capital expenditures in the sum of N106,161,499,052 billion, and N43,870,592,044 billion for recurrent expenditures.

The president also requested that an additional provision for N2.557 trillion be appropriated by the National Assembly to fund the petrol subsidy in the 2022 Budget Framework which was revised to provide fully for PMS subsidy.

Buhari underscored the need to reinstate four capital projects totaling N1.4 billion in the Executive proposal for the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, and N22 billion cut from the provision for the Sinking Fund to retire mature loans needed to meet government’s obligations under already Issued Bonds.

The letter entitled, “Submission of the 2022 Appropriation Amendment Proposal,” reads in part: “As I indicated at the signing of the 2022 Appropriation Act, I forward herewith the Proposals for amendment of the 2022 Appropriation Act (as detailed in Schedules I-V), for the kind consideration and approval by the Senate.

“It has become necessary to present this amendment proposal considering the impacts of the recent suspension of the Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) subsidy removal and the adverse implications that some changes made by the National Assembly in the 2022 Appropriation Act could have for the successful implementation of the budget.

“It is important to restore the provisions made for various key capital projects in the 2022 Executive Proposal that were cut by the National Assembly. This is to ensure that critical ongoing projects that are cardinal to this administration, and those nearing completion, do not suffer a setback due to reduced funding.

“It is equally important to reinstate the N25.81 billion cut from the provision for the Power Sector Reform Programme in order to meet the Federal Government’s commitment under the financing plan agreed with the World Bank.

“In addition, it is necessary to reinstate the four capital projects totaling N1.42 billion in the Executive Proposal for the Federal Ministry of Water Resources that were removed in the 2022 Appropriation Act.

“Furthermore, there is a critical and urgent need to restore the N3 billion cut from the provision made for payment of mostly long outstanding Local Contractors’ Debts and Other Liabilities as part of our strategy to reflate the economy and spur growth.

“You will agree with me that the inclusion of National Assembly’s expenditures in the Executive Budget negates the principles of separation of powers and financial autonomy of the Legislature. It is therefore necessary to transfer the National Assembly’s expenditures, totaling N16.59 billion in the Service Wide Vote, to the National Assembly Statutory Transfer provision.

“It is also imperative to reinstate the N22 billion cut from the provision for Sinking Fund to Retire Mature Loans to ensure that the government can meet its obligations under already issued bonds as and when they mature.

“The cuts made from provisions for the recurrent spending of Nigeria’s Foreign Missions, which are already constrained, are capable of causing serious embarrassment to the country as they mostly relate to office and residential rentals.”

He further stated that reductions in provisions for allowances payable to personnel of the Nigerian Navy and Police Formations and Commands could create serious issues for the government. It is therefore imperative that these provisions be restored as proposed.

“It is also absolutely necessary to remove all capital projects that are replicated in the 2022 Appropriation Act; 139 out of the 254 such projects totaling N13.24 billion have been identified to be deleted from the budget,” he added.

He went on: “The Appropriation Amendment request is for a total sum of N106,161,499,052 for Capital Expenditures and N43,870,592,044 for Recurrent Expenditures. I therefore request the National Assembly to make the above amendments without increasing the budget deficit. I urge you to roll back some of the N887.99 billion of projects earlier inserted in the budget by the National Assembly to accommodate these amendments.

“However, following the suspension of the PMS subsidy removal, the 2022 Budget Framework has been revised to fully provide for PMS subsidy. An additional provision of N2.557 trillion will be required to fund the petrol subsidy in 2022. Consequently, the Federation Account (Main Pool) revenue for the three tiers of government is projected to decline by N2 trillion, while FGN’s share from the Account is projected to reduce by N1.05 trillion. Therefore, the amount available to fund the FGN Budget is projected to decline by N969.09 billion.”

