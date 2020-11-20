The honourable minister of state for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, has said that the Nigerian citizens need to improve on their confidence in the government.

He made the statement while speaking at the ‘Launch of documentation of Open Contracting in Nigeria by Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC) in Abuja, yesterday.

The honourable minister, who was represented by the Civil Society Adviser, OGP Nigeria Secretariat, Stanley Achonu, said that the government has the responsibility of increasing the Nigerian citizens’ trust in them.

‘Global citizens’ trust in government requires improvement and this is the responsibility of the government. To ensure that the pandemic does not further deteriorate citizens’ trust in government, we are disclosing budget, procurement, payment and audit information while reassuring citizens that utilisation of funds is done in a value driven manner.

“Our disclosure effort, especially with the disclosure of beneficial owners of companies, will show citizens those behind companies awarded contracts and ensures avoidance of conflict of interest.

“The report being launched today, provides us an opportunity to take stock of implementations of open contracting and learn lessons for future improvement. I have no doubt that the hardworking team at Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) will carefully examine this report and apply it to the implementation of our open contracting commitment in Nigeria.”

The Minister, while congratulating PPDC, also commended the chief executive officer (CEO), Nkem Ilo, for her efforts towards the successful implementation of NAP II and the management of the OGP National Steering Committee as the incoming Non-State Actors Co-chair.

While giving her opening remark, the CEO of PPDC, Nkem Ilo, said that the commitment to support improved public sector transparency and accountability was born out of the conviction that Nigeria can realise its full potentials by ensuring value for money in the provision of public goods and services while harnessing its vast resources.

“The conviction that we, as a people, are capable of strengthening our existing institutions to be able to cater to our teeming population, of which about 65 per cent of it are youth, to strengthen fiscal accountability mechanisms so that our resources are judiciously managed to provide adequate healthcare and quality education and other basic amenities of life.

“This commitment has driven our programme direction and partnership building for years. From the public sector to the private sector, collaborating with CSOs, community champions, traditional and faith-based institutions, the private sector, professional bodies and academia. The open contracting initiative, which started in 2016, is evidence of this commitment to further strengthen public procurement processes in Nigeria.”

The report accentuates Nigeria’s efforts in implementing procurement rules, specifically focusing on the role of the Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC) through some of its programmes, such as the Freedom Of Information Ranking and Budeshi. It highlights how the availability of detailed information on contracts was made possible by PPDC’s second major project, the Budeshi platform.

Furthermore, the report looks at the role of the Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC) in promoting transparency throughout the procurement process through its activism, procurement monitoring, and provision of technical support, to governments at various levels to implement open contracting frameworks compliant with the Open Contracting Data Standard (OCDS).