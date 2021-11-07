Manchester City put the pressure back on Manchester United’s struggling manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they cruised to 2-0 victory with almost embarrassing ease at Old Trafford.

City’s win may not have been as emphatic as Liverpool’s magnificent 5-0 victory here in United’s last home league game but the gulf between the sides was certainly as wide.

Solskjaer and United got off to the worst possible start when Eric Bailly turned Joao Cancelo’s cross into his own net after seven minutes and it was only the brilliance of keeper David de Gea that somehow kept City at bay until the final seconds of the first half.

De Gea produced a string of brilliant saves, denying Cancelo twice as well as Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne, plus even saving from his own defender Victor Lindelof. However, Bernardo Silva took advantage of awful defending from Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw to steal in on another Cancelo cross at the far post.

Elsewhere, Premier League leaders Chelsea were made to regret missed chances as Matej Vydra rescued a point for Burnley.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring for Chelsea with a header from Reece James’ cross, only his second league goal this season.

That is the seventh Premier League goal that right-back James has been involved in in six starts this season.

The Blues could have scored a hatful with Thiago Silva’s header hitting the post, while Nick Pope saved well from Callum Hudson-Odoi in each half.

But Burnley levelled when Ashley Westwood whipped in a cross which Jay Rodriguez headed across to Vydra to stab home.

Chelsea are three points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, while Burnley remain in the relegation zone.