Manchester City will be looking to take another huge step towards winning this season’s Premier League title when they welcome bitter rivals Manchester United to the Etihad Stadium today.

Pep Guardiola’s side, who are on an incredible 21-game winning run in all competitions, top the table, 14 points clear of second-placed Man United, who are very much locked in a battle for a top-four finish.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have actually drawn each of their last three matches 0-0, while they have shared the points in four of their last five.

Mathematically, the title race is far from over, but Man City have a 14-point advantage over second-placed Man United and would take another huge step towards the trophy with a victory in the Manchester derby.

The Citizens have not actually lost in the league since November 21, while they have won every match since back-to-back draws in the middle of December, which included a 0-0 at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture.

Man United lead the head-to-head record over Man City 76 wins to 55, while there have also been 53 draws between the two bitter rivals dating back to 1891.

In Spain, One of the standout fixtures on the La Liga calendar will take place at Wanda Metropolitano today as Atletico Madrid welcome Real Madrid for the Madrid derby.

Atletico are currently top of the table, five points clear of third-placed Real Madrid, while Diego Simeone’s side still have a game in hand over both Los Blancos and second-placed Barcelona.

There have been a total of 226 matches between these two teams in all competitions, with Real Madrid leading the head-to-head record 112 wins to Atletico’s 56.

Los Blancos have been victorious in 89 of their 167 matches in La Liga, losing 39 times, while they have also won the last two league meetings between the two sides, including a 2-0 success in the reverse game at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in December.