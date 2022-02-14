Sparkle, one of the top five global operators, has been selected by Ciudad, one of Africa’s fastest-growing telecoms companies to raise internet speed and set the record of the highest super blazing experience in Nigeria with a 10Gbps port connection.

Operating as OneData Nigeria, Ciudad is an alternative, fast growing Internet Service Provider with approximately 300 subscribers and market presence in six cities in Nigeria. By 2025 Ciudad plans to enter in a top 10 broadband service providers in the country.

By connecting through the local point of presence (PoP) in Lagos with Sparkle’s global IP Transit backbone Seabone, the first tier-1 international backbone in Africa, Ciudad gains low latency and high-speed access to the Global Internet.

Speaking on the deal, divisional head, wholesale and Enterprise business of Ciudad Infrastructure Limited Kehinde Alphonso, said: “Partnering with Sparkle enables us to get in country high-speed access to global and regional contents, and thus improve the navigation experience of our customers and raising the current speed of 1Gbps known in the country by a whopping 900 per cent.

“The new partnership with Sparkle Tier1 operator is a consistently positive signal to our customers and communities. Thanks to our years of experience as an internet service provider, existing networks and capacity are being expanded and consolidated, more internet speed and capacity are being made available, and new households are being opened up.

“It is our declared goal to provide stable and high-speed internet connectivity to the residential Nigerian customers through our FTTH infrastructure and enterprise customers in order to further expand our role as one of the leading broadband providers.”

For our customers this means that they can rely on a very fast, stable fibre-optic cable internet and have access to internet contents at very competitive rates in the industry.”

With a local presence in Lagos and a plan to extend coverage in Nigeria and in the Africa continent, Sparkle sets itself as the reference partner for Nigerian and African network providers, ISPs, OTT’s, Content and Application Providers seeking for low latency and top performing connectivity

