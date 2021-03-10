The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) in Akwa Ibom has called on the federal government to include the dilapidated Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpenehighway in the list of federal roads earmarked for concession by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

CLO chairman in the state, Mr Franklin Isong, told journalists in Uyo yesterday that the call became imperative because the National Assembly has been unable to make adequate budgetary provision for the highway since the contract for its reconstruction was awarded.

Isong regretted that the road has become a subject of politics and a death trap, wondering why federal roads in Akwa Ibom would be made to suffer such level of dilapidation and neglect even as the state has continued to contribute the highest amount to the Federation Account.

He lauded the federal government’s initiative to concession some federal highways to private concerns in order to boost their maintenance, saying that urgent reconstruction of the Calabar-Itu highway would save commuters from hardship and boost the socio-economic fortunes of Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

“So we are appealing to the President to intervene in our federal roads. We don’t know why the Calabar-Itu road was not captured in the concession plan by the federal government. But we are saying that whatever it takes, it should be on the priority of the federal government,” Isong said.

He decried the hardship been faced by commuters especially female traders who transport foodstuffs from northern Cross River to Akwa

Ibom and other parts of the country in the past 25 years that the condition of the road deteriorated, adding that many traders are sometimes attacked and raped by hoodlums when lorries conveying their goods break down due to the condition of the road.

He also called on officials and federal appointees from the two states especially the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio, to impress it upon the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, reconstruct the road.

“We are calling on the Federal Government and our brothers who are in government to persuade the federal government to see reasons not to

allow this project enter into politic,” the CLO chairman stated.

The CLO’s appeal was coming barely after the senior special assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, in an interaction with journalists in Uyo, revealed that inadequate budgetary provision was stalling the construction of the road while blaming officials and National Assembly members from both states of not doing enough to attract Federal Government’s attention to the condition of the road, wondering why he should be left alone to lobby for fund to be appropriated for the highway project.