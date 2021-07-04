Civil servants in Katsina State are lamenting over three per cent deduction of their June salaries to assist affected victims and rebuild state’s central market that was gutted by fire sometime in March, this year.

Investigation revealed that the state government deducted the percentage mentioned from the workers’ wages last month, which made a lot of them to express displeasure over the decision.

A worker, who doesn’t want his name in print reliably told LEADERSHIP Sunday that the deduction was done without his consent and he could not say no to it.

Recall that the state government recently stated that all levels of the state civil servants, including political office holders would contribute part of their salaries to support victims of the Fatima Baika central market fire disaster.

The state governor, Aminu Bello Masari had recently said that the state government had concluded arrangement to deduct workers’ salaries to rebuild the market because they depleted over 80 per cent of the state’s allocation.

He said: “Civil servants are the ones eating up over 80 per cent of what is coming to the state, if we say contribute three per cent is that too much? The market sells to who? Is it not selling to the people of Katsina State?

“So, everybody will contribute, for I am contributing 20 per cent and all political appointees in the state will also contribute 20 per cent.”