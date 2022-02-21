Three civil servants of the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, a lecturer at the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) and the Registered Trustees of the Residents Association of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Cooperatives Estate, Abuja, have been dragged before a Chief Magistrate Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja.

The accused persons, Sani Adekunle, Olabisi Mojoyinola, Kubai Musa of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Eronu Emmanuel, a lecturer with the University of Abuja, and the registered trustees of the association, were dragged before the court over false information on dishonest and fraudulent deed of transfer against an engineering firm, Zomitech Limited and a business man, Mr Isaac Agbanwu.

According to document obtained from the court, the defendants had on March 17, 2020, initiated and filed criminal complaints against the complainants before the court.

The defendants were said to have alleged that the complainants committed the offences of fraudulent misrepresentation, criminal conspiracy, disturbance, dishonest and fraudulent execution of deed of transfer containing false statement and personation, extortion, criminal trespass and forgery.

However, in a document of the proceedings obtained by LEADERSHIP, the court referred the defendants, who were the complainants, to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Wuse, FCT Command to investigate the criminal complaints filed against the complainants in March 2020.

According to the document, the Nigerian Police, after thorough investigation, concluded that no offence could be established against the complainants.

According to the document, the defendants were dragged to the court for giving false information, an offence contrary to section 178 of the Penal Code and false information with intent to mislead a public officer contrary to section 140 of the Penal Code.

When the matter came up for mention for the first time on February 10, 2022, the court issued bench warrant against the 2nd and 5th defendants, Sani Adekunle and Kubai Musa for their failure to appear in court.

The defendants counsel, Author Ndigwe, consequently filed an application to set aside the bench warrant.

Ndigwe informed the court that the application was ripe for hearing and thereafter moved the application.

Furthermore, counsel to the complainants, Ugbede Idachaba, told the court that since the essence of the bench warrant was to compel the defendants to appear in court and they were already in court, he would not oppose the application.