By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Civil servants in Borno state will henceforth sit and pass examination before they get promotions, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has directed, as recommended by a committee on civil service reform.

The committee headed by the secretary to the state government, Usman Jidda Shuwa, submitted its report to Zulum at the Government House Maiduguri.

The report in two volumes, contained 42 far reaching recommendations which the Governor accepted and directed phase by phase implementation.

“Promotions are nowadays done only based on the number of years spent, but promotional examination is very critical to capacity building and productivity.

” Therefore, the office of the Head of Service is directed to submit requirement that will enable the state Civil Service Commission to conduct promotional examinations effective from the year 2021” Zulum said.

He added: “Some of the Committee’s recommendations require immediate implementation, while others are to be implemented on long-term basis.

” A special committee under the Chairmanship of Head of Service will therefore be set up to specifically determine the recommendations that need immediate implementation and those to be implemented on long term basis and also determine the modalities for their implementation.

“The entire will be deliberated by the state executive council, subsequently a white paper committee will be constituted to work out phase by phase implantation”.

Gov. Zulum also ordered the re-establishment of zonal offices and reduce the number of Permanent Secretaries to 27 in such a way that each of Borno’s 27 local government areas will be represented by a Permanent Secretary in a permanent and fair structure, as against existing system in which some local government areas have more number of Permanent Secretaries than others.