By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri |

Civil servants in Borno State will henceforth sit and pass examination before they get promotions, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has directed, as recommended by a committee on civil service reform.

The committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Usman Jidda Shuwa, submitted its report to Zulum yesterday at the Government House, Maiduguri.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report in two volumes, contains 42 far reaching recommendations which the governor accepted and directed phase by phase implementation.

“Promotions are nowadays done only based on the number of years spent, but promotional examination is very critical to capacity building and productivity”.

” Therefore, the office of the Head of Service is directed to submit requirement that will enable the state Civil Service Commission to conduct promotional examinations effective from the year 2021,” Zulum said.

He added, “Some of the Committee’s recommendations require immediate implementation, while others are to be implemented on long-term basis”.