Arch. Pam Dung Gyang retired as the coordinating chairman of the National Prototype Housing Scheme, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing. In this interview with ACHOR ABIMAJE, he recounts how the advent of military administration with their immediate effect orders distorted things, saying many people took advantage of the government to fan the embers of corruption in the society.

Where and when were you born?

ADVERTISEMENT

I was born on July 3, 1950, in Gasa village of Barki Ladi local government council of Plateau State.

How did you know that was when you were born?

Well, my father was literate and had the records of all the date of birth of my siblings even those that was given birth to 10 years before I was born.

How was growing up like?

Growing up for me was very tough and rough. Survival was difficult in the 50s health wise and so on. The medical situation then was very poor. People were just dying of simple malaria sickness. For you to survive at that time was not easy. That was the fact then.

When did you start schooling?

I started schooling in 1957 or thereabout. I remember when Nigeria got her independence, I was already in primary school.

Which institutions/schools did you attend and dates?

I finished primary school in 1964 and proceeded to Boys Secondary School (BSS), Gindiri in 1965, went for High School Certificate (HSC) and then proceeded to Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria in 1972 where I studied architecture. I left in 1978 for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). I joined the state civil service and later federal civil service after my post service year.

When did you start work?

Because professional architects were very scarce at that time, most vacancies were filled by expatriates. Architecture was divided into two the Bachelor of Science (BSc) and to become a professional you had to Masters of Science (MSc) and so with the BSc, the then Benue/Plateau state government came to the university and recruited us while we continued with our MSc program. I was employed in 1976.

Where did you work?

I worked with the Benue/Plateau State government.

Why did you choose architect, the profession you practised?

There was no counselling in those days. As a matter of fact, when I went to ABU, Zaria, I did not know I’ll study architect. I was admitted based on my performance in the exams. So, when I went to ABU, I met a friend who had read architect, so I decided to study architect too.

Was it deliberate or accidental?

Yes, it was deliberate. I wanted something that is creative, something you can look at and say, yes, I have realized so much. So, as an architect, you design a building and you’ll see it move from a piece of paper to a physical structure.

When did you get married?

I got married in 1981. When I came back after my NYSC, I did not stay very long before I got married. I decided that I have finished school and so it was time to settle down.

How did you meet your spouse?

I have known her for sometime. Her father was in Gindiri, but she was a very small girl. She was also in ABU too but nothing clicked between us then. It was later that we started meeting and later decided to get married.

What endeared you to her?

There are quite a number of factors. I wanted somebody who will understand me. Everybody is unique in his or her own way. Along the line, when we started courtship, I realized she is somebody I can get on with, that was what informed my desire to ask for her hand in marriage. There was no form of marriage counselling or matchmaking, we are just decided we are compatible on our own. The church was not developed to start advising couple on this or that, I can see somebody I know I can get on with because she is a Christian and I am also a Christian too. So, we decided to get married.

How many children do you have together?

We had five children but lost one. So, right now we have two boys and two girls biologically because I have also trained many other kids. I adopted three of those children so I can say I have seven children altogether.

How was life during your service years?

Personally, I think life during my years in service was a bit more orderly than what is currently obtainable in today’s society, the system worked. There was system of operations in place, there were rules and regulations and a clear procedure for doing things which people sticked to.

However, along the line, the military came into power. The coming of the military with their immediate effect orders distorted things. So, people took advantage of the situation and became corrupt. For instance, if you have a friend who is a contractor and you want him paid, you ask them to write a cheque and then work backwards. You know that practice taught the system how to do things wrongly and many people adopted and later coopted it into the civilian administration. It is very unfortunate that the system has gone bad. People tend to work backward; they get a contract somewhere and ask you in the ministry to work backwards to fulfill all righteousness. That is the terrible thing going on these days. But I believe to a large extend the civil service is still the main power house of government.

How is life in retirement?

It is not as if I’ve retired completely because I went into politics after my retirement. Apart from that there are people who would still come to you to help them do one or two things, but the retirement phase still gives you time to plan on your own. You sit down and decide what you want to do, what do I do today, what do I do tomorrow, what is my programme today, how do I survive, what business do I want to start and so on. So, you are on your own and plan your own life in retirement unlike when you are working, you are up and rushing to go to the office before 7:30pm.

How would you compare life during your time with what obtains now?

Well, people who claim we have not developed as a nation are not sincere. I remember in those days it was possible to count the number of cars on the road, but it is impossible to attempt that now. In those days hospitals and health facilities were virtually nonexistent especially in the rural areas. Again, in those days formal education was limited to a few, you have to be good to go through school. Passing an exam to go to secondary school then was like you are going to the university today. Passing your final exam from secondary school to the university was a big deal, but now people have all the facilities available to them. So, Nigeria has developed a lot and the more we get educated the better for us as a people. Education is to enlightened you in the society to know your rights. People should move away from the fact that you are going to school to get a job or be enlightened to be able to take care of yourself.

Where were you during the country’s independence in 1960?

Like I mentioned earlier, I was in primary school in my village.

Has your hope at Nigeria’s independence been met?

Well like I said, Nigeria have developed to some certain extent, however, I am one of those who believe in the corporate existence of the Nigeria. People are agitating for the breakup of the nation and I think it is not proper because we have come a long way as a people. Nigeria is a country many other nations are looking up to. We have the capacity to do so many things despite corruption and so many terrible things that is happening. I think we should forge ahead, we may not have met all our aspirations, but at least we are forging ahead. If we compare ourselves with other countries who got independence, the same time with us, you discover that we are lagging behind. We tend to give too much emphasis on tribe, region, and religion but these issues are personal, we should concentrate on how to develop our country.

What is your favourite food now and then?

We had limited option of food varieties to eat in those days because they were seasonal. The food came in seasons, like in rainy season, we will be expecting to eat new yam, while during dry season we harvest Acha and so we had to eat Tuwo Acha and so on. There was no luxury of choosing your favourite food, you just have to eat whatever is available to survive.

How did you unwind during your younger days?

I was a sport person. I was an athlete for my school. I also played basket ball then for Benue and Plateau states. I always participated in the Nigeria university’s games during my university days.

Did you listen to music, go to parties or dance?

I hardly attend party or dance, but I listen to all forms of music when I was much younger. We were excited by certain music, from time to time I listen to them. What I like now is watching documentary, but I do not have time for dancing anymore.

What were your favourite tunes, artistes and dance steps?

Sincerely speaking, I had no particular tune or artiste but highlife and James Brown songs were among my best collections. Some of the traditional Yoruba, Berom, Igbo and Hausa music are also very exciting.

What were your hobbies before and now?

In those day, I had no hobby, anything that comes goes but right now I like watching documentary and movies. I also like watching games. Up till now, I like watching basket ball competition or any sports competition and so on. I do farm too; I go to my farm regularly to see what is happening there.

What challenges did you face while growing up, in your work life and now at retirement?

The challenge now is pressure from people. People who will want you to do one or two things for them, you may not be in the position to help them, but the burden is still placed on you. People do come to me crying that they have no money to pay their children’s school fees, they have no money to buy food for their children. Others will come looking for money to go to the hospital for treatment. I always tell them I do not have money to solve their problem, so the little I have I share to them and when I can not help, I feel bad. Many people are dying because they cannot afford to pay their medical bills. This is where government needs to come in. Most of my challenges are human factors, welfare of people.

Any regrets?

There will be always be one or two regrets in life but I do not consider regrets as anything because I do not lay emphasis on them. If I have a set back, I put it aside and move forward. I do not sit-down lamenting over issues or spend a lot of time lamenting, no. If you have an obstacle along the way, you learn, what lesson you are supposed to learn from it and see how you can change for a better future but if you sit down lamenting about the mistake then it will affect your future plans.

What would you have done differently if given an opportunity?

What I try to do in life is to be myself always. I hate the idea of doing things because other people are doing it. I believe people should learn how to stand on their own.

What is your advice to the younger generation?

They should be patient, most of them are not patient, and want to make quick money. You see somebody who can not afford a trouser with a big phone in his hands. You have cheaper phones that can give you the same effect, but they want to show their friends that they have arrived. That is why many of them are into bad things to ensure they get money to live large, in the process they get into trouble and frustration sets in, and many of them end up being drug addicts and become a nuisance to the society. Above all they should be patient with life and trust God, God has a way of taking care of every person.

What is the difference between architect of your time and what obtains now, I am aware of a new technology called Autocard?

It is still the same discipline, whether you use pencil or computer, pen or data, it is still the same concept of designing a place for human use, it has not changed, the idea and imagination are still the same. It is only the system.

For instance, if you want to draw, take a building and show perspective, it takes you a long time with the normal way we are doing with the drawing board and so on. But with computer, you just adjust your drawing and before you know it, you see something coming up. So, it is easier now with technology. In every field, technology have made things better and easier. In our own days, you have to level the drawing board, it is not something that you can easily correct, it is a lot of work. But I like the younger ones these days, with Auto card and other things they are good to go.