Civil societies under the auspices of Coalition of Civil Society Groups on Wednesday hailed President Muhammadu Buhari, and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, over impact made in agriculture, youth empowerment and others.

The statement was made in an address titled “Solidarity Rally in Support of President Muhammadu Buhari and CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele on the Achievements Recorded in Their Efforts to Stabilise the Economy” jointly signed by president, CCSG, Etuk Bassey Williams, secretary, CCSG, Abubakar Ibrahim, and public relations officer, CCSG, Femi Osabinu, which was read by Bassey at the rally held in Abuja.

According to Bassey the Buhari-led administration is doing its best to ensure the economy continues to survive despite economic downturn occasioned by the unstable low price of crude oil in the international market, advent of COVID-19 pandemic and the multifaceted insecurity challenges facing the country.

He said: “The achievements by the government under the leadership of President Buhari cannot be possible without the support of the able lieutenants appointed to head the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the able leadership of the governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, who has made efforts to turn around the negative indices of the economy as a result of good policies.

“We applaud the recorded achievements in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMWs), the small farm holders. We also appreciate his effort towards assisting our industries to meet-up with international standard in the quality of goods produced for export.