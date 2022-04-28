A civil society organisation, Centre for Social and Economic Rights (CSER) has faulted the recent statement credited to a Muslim group (MURIC) on the endorsement of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for a second term in office by the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) the highest ruling organ of his party, All Progressive Congress (APC).

In a press statement signed by its executive director Nelson Ekujumi, described MURIC statement as “reckless, divisive, anti people, retrogressive, provocative and an assault on the sensibilities of the good people of Lagos who see themselves as brothers and sisters, even when conscious of their religious differences”.

Ekujumi while condemning Dr. Ishaq Akintola inciting statement, admonished the MURIC leader to understand and appreciate that Nigeria is a secular state, adding that Lagos State as part and parcel of that federation is not made up of persons of only Christian and Islamic religious faiths for whom the reign of governance should be a turn by turn affair.

He challenged Akintola to produce for public scrutiny any iota of evidence to substantiate his unwritten agreement of turn by turn on who becomes the Governor of Lagos State between Christians and Muslims and the identity of the stakeholders involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ekujumi advised Dr. Akintola to go and read the political history of Lagos State and be better informed that religion has never been a yardstick for deciding democratically who becomes the Governor of the state, but character, capacity and performance which produced former

Governors Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Babatunde Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode and now Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu who has stepped into the shoes of his predecessors gallantly.