The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, has

approved the appointment of a seasoned journalist, Mallam Ahuraka Yusuf Isah as his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Strategy to the Judiciary.

The appointment made public on Tuesday by the Chief Registrar of the

Supreme Court of Nigeria, Hajia Hadizatu Mustapha, is with immediate effect.

Before his appointment, Isah was a

Judiciary Editor/ Chief Correspondent with the Leadership Newspaper,

Abuja and has also worked in various newspapers and magazines in the country.

It would be recalled that between February 2013 and October 2016,

Ahuraka served as a media aide to two CJNs namely; Justice Aloma Mukthar

and from February 2013 and November 2014 and justice Mahmud Mohammed from November 2014 to October 2016.

Ahuraka, who hails from Ebiya in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State has a BSC in Agricultural Economics from the University of

Ibadan and a law degree from the University of Abuja.

Since he assumed the mantle of leadership of the nation’s Judiciary,

the CJN has evolved measures and process to insulate justice delivery

in the country against poisons of politics as well as getting the acts of the

judiciary together.