The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad is expected to lead over 70 other judges across the country on an e-Worksop on secured transactions in movable assets and credit reporting reforms in Nigeria.

The workshop will be attended by the Governor of Central Bank (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele and the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Justice Roseline Bozimo.

The workshop is being organised by the National Judicial Institute and Juris Law Office in conjunction with the CBN and the World Bank Group.

The theme of the e-Workshop is: The Role of the Judiciary in Ensuring the Effectiveness of the Secured Transaction in Movable Assets and Credit Reporting Act 2017.

According to the organiser, judicial officers from the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, Federal High Court and Chief Judges of some states as well as Judges from each state of the federation would attend the workshop which will take place between October 27 and 28, 2020 in Abuja.

Resource persons at the workshop include Mr. Osaro Eghobamien SAN, Kofo-Abdulsalam Alada, Director of Legal Services of the CBN, Augustine Edet Esq., of the Pan African University, Ubong Awah, World Bank/IFC Senior Credit Infrastructure Specialist and Niyi Ayoola-Daniels, Principal Partner, Juris Law Office.