By Ahuraka Isah and Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, yesterday warned newly appointed judges of High Courts and Kadis of Sharia Courts to shun all forms of gratifications in discharging their legal duties.

The CJN who sounded the warning when he declared open the 2020 virtual Induction Course for newly appointed judges and Kadis organised by the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Abuja, admonished the judges to be proactive and device personal means of curbing “persistent delays in the administration of justice”, which according to him is a major bane in the nation’s judiciary.

He said, “My Lords, Ladies and Gentlemen, it is no longer news that much of the criticisms leveled against the justice delivery system in Nigeria are about persistent delays in the administration of justice, bias and wrong applications of laws. These acts are often not to the delight of litigants and court users as they often frown at the way services are rendered.

“As such, a better understanding of the current trends in justice administration will help you appraise and curb the waste of judicial time and resources’, thereby ensuring justice delivery is efficient and proactive.

“Accordingly, while discharging your duties it is important to note that all forms of gratification must not be associated with you. You must not be found wanting; transparency, honesty and accountability

must remain your watch word. I urge you therefore to eschew corruption in the discharge your duties.

“You must also abreast yourself with relevant laws; maintain Judicial Authority in the Courtroom; develop a simple style of Judgment Writing and optimize your time and resources”.

The CJN further advised the new judges to endeavor to obtain a good understanding of their operating environment so as to avoid possible pitfalls and challenges when deciding matters brought before them.

In her welcome address, administrator of the NJI, Justice Rosaline Bozimo (rtd) noted that the theme of the event, “Inculcating Judicial Excellence in the Newly Appointed Judicial Officers”, was apt because the course is aimed at adequately equipping the new judges for the challenges on the higher bench as it relates to adjudication and other ancillary issues.

The administrator who reminded the new judges that their appointment is a privileged one said they must do everything to live above board.

She said, “Let me use this medium to caution you to refrain and spurn all forms of corrupt practices bearing in mind the provisions of the Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers and the Oath of Office which you have sworn to.

“It is my firm belief that you will continue to adhere to this admonition; in the same vein, this course will aid you in the proper application of the Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers in the discharge of your duties; and be assured that the Institute will be more than willing to conduct workshops that will aid you in the

discharge of your duties”.

Sentencing Guidelines Will Accelerate Decongestion of Correctional

Centres – Malami

Meanwhile, the Attorney-general of the Federation (AGF) and minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said the Consolidated Federal Capital Territory Courts Sentencing Guidelines and Practice will accelerate decongestion of Correctional Centres nationwide.

The minister made the remark at the signing of the Consolidated Federal Capital Territory Courts (Custodial and Non – Custodial Sentencing) Practice Directions, 2020.

He said introduction of non-custodial sentences by the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 and more recently, the provision of a clear legislative and institutional framework for their implementation

by the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019 were efforts by the federal government to address the colossal problem of congestion in correctional facilities in Nigeria.

“The provision for non-custodial sentences such as probation, community service, restitution, compensation and suspended sentence by the ACJA 2015, was one of the main innovations of the Act”, he said.

Malami explained that the FCT Courts Sentencing Guidelines and Practice Directions 2020 is geared towards implementing one of the major recommendations of the National Workshop on the Effective Implementation of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019, held last year November in Abuja.

The minister recalled that the workshop which brought together critical stakeholders in the Administration of Justice Sector, both at the state and federal levels, resolved that for a proper and effective implementation of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019, Sentencing Guidelines and Practice Direction should be urgently produced, commencing with the FCT.

He also added that stakeholders agreed that the guideline should be issued for the implementation of non-custodial measures provided under Part II of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019.

The minister said following the harmonisation of the inputs of the stakeholders at the National Workshop, a Technical Working Committee, put in place by the Federal Ministry of Justice in collaboration with the Presidential Committee on Correctional Service Reform and Decongestion, subsequently developed

a Draft FCT Courts (Non-Custodial Sentence) Practice Directions, 2020.

Also at the ceremony, the Chief Judge of the High Court of the FCT, Justice Ishaq Bello, said the signing of the sentencing guideline is a milestone achievement in the FCT Judiciary because lack of sentencing guideline in the past resulted in courts being often accused of unduly leniency or playing to the gallery by imposing severe punishments upon conviction, especially in cases of public interest.

Justice Bello, who is also the chairman of the Presidential Committee, said developing a set of guidelines circumscribe the latitude to impose sentences but within the limit prescribed in statuses.

He said, ”The proposed guidelines will therefore provide a system for handing down uniform or consistent sentences for similar crimes where it is strictly followed.

”It has been developed and remodeled to assist judge decide with the potential to help eliminate confusion among judges in determining the proper punishment for a convict taking into consideration factors such as nature of the crime, prior criminal history and public interest”.