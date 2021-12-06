Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, will make an address on the state of the judiciary on Wednesday.

This is as the CJN is expected to confer the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, on 72 senior lawyers on December 8, 2021.

A statement by the director of Media and Information of the court, Dr Akande Festus, indicated that the conferment would hold at the main courtroom of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The swearing-in ceremony is one of the several programmes outlined to officially herald the 2021/2022 legal year of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, even though the court has already commenced sitting in this new legal year since Monday, 13 September, 2021.

The prevailing third wave of COVID-19 and the protracted strike embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) early in the year, which largely slowed down the work of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee was said to have informed the late conferment of the SAN rank for 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expectedly, during the new legal year ceremony, the Chief Justice of Nigeria will deliver a state-of-the nation’s judiciary address, which is ostensibly to highlight the performance of the Supreme Court; and by extension, the Nigerian Judiciary in the outgone 2020/2021 legal year.

Some of those to be conferred with the rank are Ayodeji Adedipe, Adeleke Olaniyi Agbola, James Akingbola Akinola, Muritala Oladimeji Abdul-Rasheed, Dauda Adekola Mustapha and Kazeem Adekunle Gbadamosi.