Justice Tanko Mohammad, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) has threatened to jail anyone who flouts or disobeys court orders, lawyers who engage in unprofessional conduct during court proceedings.

Mohammad made the threat at the ceremony marking the 2020/2021 legal year and swearing-in of the 72 newly conferred 72 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN).

The CJN who was represented by Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, appealed to lawyers, particularly the young ones to always observe all court rules and not mislead their clients for pecuniary gains.

“Apart from the mode of dressing which I have occasionally complained about, the conduct of some of them within and outside the courtrooms call for serious concern.

He said the coronavirus pandemic presented a scenario of life and death that no mortal could contest, saying the judges are also human.

He, however, disclosed the apex court performance report in the last legal year.

“During that year, a total of 908 cases, comprising of motions and appeals were filed in this court. Out of this number, we heard 497 civil, 168 criminal and 35 political, thus amounting to a total of 700 motions. In the same vein, the court considered a total number of 208 appeals, being 134 civil, 52 criminal and 22 political. In all, atotal number of 189 judgements were given within the legal year underreview’,’ the CJN stated.

The CJN also disclosed that the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee (COTRIMCO) which the judiciary inaugurated on November 1, 2017, has been turning results that are both impressive and exhilarating.

“For instance, the Supreme Court of Nigeria has so far disposed of 52 corruption and financial crime cases. The Court of Appeal, 121 cases, Federal High Court, 19 cases, FCT High Court, 10 cases, and all states High Courts, 188 cases,’’ the CJN said.