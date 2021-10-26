Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Mohammed, and Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike have berated the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for the continued assault on the nation’s Judiciary as well as silence on issues plaguing the country.

Mohammed and Wike spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, at the opening ceremony of the 2021 annual general conference of the association with the theme: “Take the Lead.”

The CJN, who was represented by a justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Mary Peter-Odili, said it was regrettable that some members of the bar joined litigants to assault the institution of the judiciary when their cases were not met.

He said, “As the head of the judiciary, I have tasked all our justices and judges to take up the challenge pushed at us by the times. At various fora, I have encouraged my brother judges and justices to see the administration of justice and one of the fundamental solutions to some of the nation’s crises.

“The peace of the nation rests on the balance of the scale of justice, and our courts must ensure that justice is served at all times irrespective of the pressures from within. This is not to say that there are no challenges plaguing the administration of justice in the country.”

In his remarks, Governor Wike wondered why the NBA had remained silent when economic, social and political rights, including the rights to personal security, freedom of speech, association, dissent and peaceful protests, as well as the right to personal liberty are being violated with impunity by the present central administration and its security apparatus.

In his goodwill message, Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, said there would be no meaningful development of the laws of the country without collaboration between the bar and lawmakers at all levels in the country.

In his keynote address, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Most Rev. Mathew Hassan Kukah, attributed the problem of the Nigerian Constitution to those appointed to review it overtime.

Kukah said, “I don’t know any other country that had rebuilt its Constitution over and over again like Nigeria, to a point that the exercise itself nearly generates division among Nigerians.

“It seems to me that the persistence of our unresolved problems is directly tied to the quality of our Constitution, its ability or inability to inspire the confidence, the commitment of the ordinary citizens.

“I have found in the debate of the Nigerian Constitution a lot of things continue to occur. I have had the privilege of serving under Justice Niki Tobi, in one of the attempts at reviewing the Constitution.

“What I have found, with no intention to disrespect anybody, the problem of the quality of people that were sent and have been sent overtime to review our constitution.”