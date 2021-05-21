For the public to continue to embrace insurance, claims must be settled immediately after documentation as this is the basis of every insurance contract.

The managing director and chief executive officer of Capital Express Assurance Limited, Mrs. Adebola Odukale, who stated this recently in Kano at the annual general meeting (AGM) and members’ evening of the Northern Area Committee (NAC) of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) recently, said this will go a long way in enshrining confidence amongst insurance buyers in the country.

She stressed that continuous collaboration between underwriters and brokers is inevitable as this alliance will continue to ensure more awareness and penetration of insurance amongst Nigerians.

“As for us in Capital Express, we have continued to use excellent service delivery in all areas of our operations in propagating the importance of insurance to our clients, this is why we have improved our digitization process to enable us serve our customers in real time and with speed,” she said.

Adebola Odukale maintained that the brokers are key as intermediaries in the marketplace and with adequate enlightenment of their clients, it makes the job of underwriters very easy.

Chairman, Northern Area Committee (NAC) of NCRIB, Prince Adeniji Samuel Olukotun, in his address, appreciated Capital Express Assurance Limited for hosting their AGM and members evening which is an initiative of the national secretariat of NCRIB that offers an opportunity for brokers and underwriters in the insurance industry to interact, especially, on issues peculiar to the hosting company and the industry in general.

He said the members evening is a forum that affords brokers the opportunity to ventilate on issues that bother on improved service deliveries and suggestions on how to foster stronger business relationships.

“One of the ways to achieve this is the inauguration of the NAC Secretariat in Kano State to ensure robust brokers presence,” he pointed out.