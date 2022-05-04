It was a monumental tragedy recently when no fewer than 100 persons, including a family of five, were burnt beyond recognition by an explosion at an illegal oil refinery in a forest at Abaezi, Ohaji-Egbema local government area of Imo State.

The fire from the explosion was said to have spread very rapidly, consuming everything and everybody on its path at a time many buyers of the illegal products had arrived in their vehicles.

It was gathered that the incident followed failed efforts by a leader of an anti-bunkering task force in the area to shut down the site.

The Imo incident has again brought to the fore the activities of bunkering and illegal refineries.

We also recall that on October 18, 1998, an open pipeline in Jesse, Delta State, exploded and the resulting inferno that raged for five days killed over a thousand people.

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, it is time the government and community leaders deepen efforts to check the operations of illegal refineries. The needless deaths from this menace have to stop.

Sadly, the proliferation of artisanal refineries is also hurting the environment. We recall that soot pollution worsened in Rivers State due to the increased activities of illegal bunkering and artisan refineries.

It is instructive to note that soot is the common term for a type of particle pollution called PM 2.5 — particulate matter with diameters that are 2.5 micrometers or less.

It is mostly formed as a result of the incomplete combustion of hydrocarbons, and due to its tiny size, it can penetrate the lungs and bloodstream easily and compromise the health conditions of those who inhale it.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), soot is one of the deadliest forms of air pollution.

In our opinion, the activities of illegal bunkering and refineries are bleeding the economy. The federal government recently raised the alarm over the rising rate of crude oil theft in the Niger Delta, disclosing that about $3.27 billion worth of oil had been lost to vandalism and theft in the past 14 months. The country cannot continue like this and expect to achieve its set goals.

The government also said high-level cases of oil theft had become a threat to the country’s corporate and economic existence, with the industry now thinking of transporting crude oil from fields to export terminals by trucks.

Over 100 Killed In Egbema Illegal Refinery Fire

Regrettably, illegal refineries continue to thrive in Nigeria because of the collusion of community leaders, security officials, and government personnel.

It is gratifying to note that the Defence Headquarters recently announced the destruction of 49 illegal refineries and the arrest of 70 oil thieves and pipeline vandals in the Niger Delta.

Indeed, the causative factors for illegal refineries are poverty and unemployment which we strongly suggest the government tackle head-on. Also, the government should grant amnesty to some of the operators and the refineries converted to modular ones.

Besides, the importation of petroleum products is harming the economy with the subsidy bill hitting almost N3 trillion.

We believe a proliferation of modular refineries will promote the availability of petroleum products, stabilise prices, eliminate shipping costs and provide employment opportunities for the youths in the region and Nigeria in general.

This newspaper aligns with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo position that the integration of artisanal and modular refinery operators into the mainstream oil and gas sector will curb illegal activities in the Niger Delta region.

The policy, if adopted, will resolve illegal oil activities, with the artisanal refiners seen as investors and considered for strategic equity partnerships with technical and financial suppiort.

The integration of artisanal and modular refinery operations into the oil and gas sector, the vice president had explained, will not only promote the inclusion of more local content in the industry, but also advance the use of home-grown technology in the refining of petroleum products.

In our considered opinion, that is the way to go as we call on the federal government to match words with actions and make the integration as soon as possible as we believe the gains of a seamless integration are enormous.