Chief Edwin Clark yesterday urged Ijaw scholars and researchers to consciously carry out more research and documentation to resolve the Niger Delta development question.

Clark also challenged Ijaw leaders and stakeholders to support projects and initiatives aimed at documenting the culture and the struggles of the people of the region for the benefit of younger generations.

He spoke at the public presentation and launch of a book entitled, “Culture, Environment and The Niger Delta Question”, at the Federal University, Otuoke (FUO), Bayelsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the book is in honour of Prof. Benjamin Okaba, the president of Ijaw National Congress (INC).

ADVERTISEMENT

The 486-page book with 35 chapters edited by Prof. Edet Abasiekong and Dr Raimi Lasisi, was written by 47 contributors, including academics, many of whom were mentored by Okaba, who is currently the Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, FUO.

Clark was represented by Dr Boladei Igali, a former Nigeria Ambassador to the Scandinavian countries.

”Sometimes, people associate the Niger Delta with only oil, but there is a lot to talk about the Niger Delta. I think there is a lot of study to be done on the region.

“Ijaw and Niger Delta leaders have to be more interested in funding a lot of research on the Niger Delta.

“We must be able to document and gather data and publish so that the younger ones can have what to fall back on. This is a wake up call for all of us,” Clark said

He described Okaba as a great Ijaw man, noting that the book is “a wide kaleidoscope of knowledge” as it touches on all areas of the region.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, who was represented by a former Bayelsa commissioner for education, Tobias James, unveiled the book to the audience.

He noted that the INC president had made giant strides in his academic career and deserved the honour bestowed on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa, who was represented by his Technical Adviser on Higher Education, Mr Isaiah Stephen, applauded Okaba for his scholarly attainment and recommended the book for all higher institutions. (NAN)