One question that is repeatedly asked in health policy circles is, ‘What is responsible for the challenge with implementing nationwide health policies in Nigeria?’ The answer is mostly threepronged.

First, there is the country’s governmental structure – with a federation of 36 states and a federal capital. So, when policies are designed from the top-down with minimal input from states and launched, state and local government level implementation of such policies becomes severely challenged.

Secondly, there is the effect of competing government priorities. Over the last decade, Nigeria has been bedevilled by terrorism, insurgency, and communal conflicts and the attendant implications across several states. This has meant that financial obligations of government have been directed predominantly towards national security, agriculture, and humanitarian assistance for the internally displaced.

Therefore, there is substantial room to advocate for increasing prioritisation of healthcare in keeping with the commitments of the Abuja Declaration of 2001. At Abuja, African heads of government came together and committed to spending not less than 15% of their national budgets on healthcare. Twenty years on, only few countries on the continent have reached or surpassed that target – countries like Rwanda, South Africa, Ethiopia, Gambia, Malawi. Ironically, the ability to meet this target is not correlated with a country’s wealth index, as evidenced by lower-income countries such as Malawi that have managed to achieve this.

The third but equally important challenge with policy implementation is limited continuity across political administrations. With each government wanting to make its own mark, there is a consistent limited continuity of certain healthcare programmes across administrations. Subsequent administrations view specific programmes as initiatives of past leaders, with a tendency to veer off in a completely different direction to the detriment of valuable policies and programmes with potential to positively impact health outcomes.

Getting to a place where the people most affected, are consistently put at the heart of health and development policies, is key to achieving the successful implementation of policies that has long eluded us in Africa.

Dr. Oreh is a consultant family physician and Country Head of Planning, Research and Statistics for Nigeria’s National Blood Transfusion Service.