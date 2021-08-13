Clearing agents operating at the nation’s seaports have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to terminate the contractual agreement between the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Webb Fountain over consistent server breakdown.

This was even as the agents called for refund of storage and demurrage charges incurred by importers as a result of constant server failure by the service provider.

Speaking under the aegis of the Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON), the agents threatened to drag the Customs to court if their demands are not met.

In a statement by the association’s president, Otunba Frank Ogunojemite which copy was made available to LEADERSHIP Friday, he beckoned on the federal government to immediately sack webb fountain over gross incompetence.

He also alleged that the incompetence of the service providers had affected the FG’s ease of doing business, as well as hindering trade facilitation.