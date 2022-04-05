Clearing Agents under the aegis of National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), on Monday, shut down Clarion Bonded Terminal, Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos, over 14 trapped vehicles of importers.

The agents, who converged at the terminal gate, were armed with different placards asking the terminal operators to release the vehicles of their members illegally held on to by Clarion Terminal.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, the deputy chairman, NAGAFF 100 percent compliance team, Bert Okeke, said, the bonded terminal operators had asked the clearing and forwarding agency involved in the clearance of the vehicles, Adjaji Continental Clearing Agency, to pay N85m Debit Note (DN), placed on the agency’s license by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

Okeke, however, said if Adjaji is owing the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), or have unpaid assessment, the customs would have blacklisted the agency, saying, the vehicles owners shouldn’t be held responsible for a transaction they knew nothing about.

“We are here about the attrocities and crimes committed at Clarion Bonded Terminal. Clarion is holding on to 14 vehicles of our members since July 2021, for no just cause. According to Clarion, there were some unpaid assessment assigned to a particular agencies (Adjaji Continental Clearing Agency), that was consigned to those vehicles.

“From our investigation, that agency has nothing to do with the Debit Note (DN) and the DN was given to a particular consignee called First Degree Agency that was suppose to bring those containers from Tin Can to this bonded terminal.”

tion, those containers were suspected to be carrying arms and ammunition because from the attitude of the terminal operators, there was nothing to show that those containers got to the bonded terminals,” he stressed.

He further alleged that the containers under discussion were illegally released from the Tin-Can Island port complex, saying, Clarion Bonded Terminal is a massive fraud and revenue loss to the government.

“They did what they called flying for the 19 containers. We have asked Clarion Terminal to show us the Terminal Delivery Order (TDO) of who received the consignment from Adjaji Continental Service that the terminal said have unpaid assessment to its name? Who received the consignment from Tin-Can on transire? Who released it? and they should give us evidence that the consignment were properly examined,” he said.

Also speaking, one of the representatives of the vehicle owners, Emeka Ojiegwu, asked the terminal operator to release their vehicles, saying, they knew nothing about the fraudulently released containers.

He said: “we have 14 vehicles here and after paying duties and demurrage and on point of exit, we were told we can’t remove our vehicles because of a 19 illegally released containers from the Tin-Can Island Ports. Customs have exonerated Adjaji, saying the company isn’t the one that illegally released the container, so why are they holding us down for something we know nothing about.”