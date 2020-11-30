By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

A Clergy, Ven Andrus Ukaejiofo of St Matthew Anglican Church Gwarimpa has advocated for trade centre for People Living With Disability (PLWD) where they can be directed to learn various trade and skill acquisition.

Ukaejiofo said this during a thanksgiving church service to commemorate the international day for persons living with disability that there’s ability in disability, humanitarian ministry should have a centre where all the disabled can be directed to and practically engaged in various trades and empower them to bring the desired change we need to see in the Nigerian community rather than continuously providing them with food materials.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clergy said, ” people living with disability are truly vulnerable and even sometimes we think they are evil and they are better be thrown away, disability comes as a result of either through birth or accident and Christianity however recognised that nobody is useless, God created everyone in His own image, hence no one should be stigmatized, it’s high time we change our orientation about life.

He asked the ministry to ensure that the disabled people in the society gets proper orientation that they are human beings, created with the image of God and are fearfully and wonderfully made, that somebody does not have hands or legs does not mean that the person can not think, adding that since government has taken interest in fishing them out, they should bring them to the point where they need to feel they are human beings then teach them best way they can make better use of their lives and contribute their quota to national development.

Advertisements

The Director of Special Needs, Humanitarian ministry, Ikechi Onwukwe said the Federal Government is on the driver seat making sure that a enough awareness is created so that there will be a buy-in by all sectors, last year, an Act was signed, and its component was accessibility which is part of the awareness we are creating in churches and Mosque that will give rights, integration and inclusion for persons living with disability.

The Director said, “we are here in commemoration of international day for persons living with disability, this year we are doing thanksgiving and to pray to God to assist us to do our work well.

Advertisements





She said the people living with disability are human beings who need to be developed, empower, they need to be taken care of, they need support so it is a responsibility we all owe them to help them realize their potentials to contribute their quota to the national development.

“On inclusive Education we work in partnership with the ministry of education and other stakeholders to ensure they provide access to education, facilities and personnel that will help them to get better education like the normal person”, she said.