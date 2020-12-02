By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Archbishop of Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN), Most Rev. Musa Panti Filibus has condemned the gruesome killings of innocents Nigerian Farmers in Zabarmari, Borno State by Boko Haram.

The Clergy made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen in Yola Wednesday.

He called on the federal government to leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice for the victims and many others in the chains of the insurgents to secure freedom.

Filibus who doubled as the President Lutheran world Federal (LWF) said the recent gruesome murders in Zabarmari community areas utterly shocking and saddening.

It again demonstrates how insecure is the environment of the citizens of Borno and many parts of Nigeria.

Panti while consoling the Governor, the entire People of Borno state he said the members of the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN) pray fervently to the people of Zabarmari and the entire country for peace and harmony to permeate all towns and villages.

“Our prayers and condolences go to the people of Zabarmari, particularly the families of those that were killed, the government and people of Borno state.

“This mass killing of innocent citizens working in their farms to cater for their families should be cause for greatest concern to all well-meaning Nigerians and should move anyone saddled with the responsibility to act.

While condemning this heinous act, we call on the government to leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice for the victims.

“Let the blood of these innocent farmers not flow into silence.

“God in your mercy, hear our prayers.” Panti Said