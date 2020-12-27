ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The President Lutheran World Federation, Most Rev. Musa Panti Filibus, has reiterated his pledge for governments at all levels to address security and unemployment challenges across the country.

Filibus said much need to be done as on daily basis people are greeted by the bad news of murder of innocent people, kidnapping, rape and other criminal activities.

“There is no doubt that, love and trust are growing cold, amidst coronavirus global pandemic, which brought anxiety, fears and death globally.

“Even when our children can no longer go to school freely, God is here.

“Even when sometimes we suffer for our own faith, God dwells among us.

“Many all over the world, have lost their means of livelihoods”.

The cleric, who is also the Archbishop of the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN), lauded government efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccine free of charge for it’s citizens.

“Although there is good news of possible vaccine, the struggle continues, especially as we hear a new wave of the COVID-19 virus”.

The Clergyman urged for consistent prayers for peace and tranquility as the best option out of the present circumstances.

“We are surrounded by so many forces of darkness that, threaten our lives and being a nation”. he added.

The church made it’s position, in Yola during christmas mesaage to the Christian faithful in the state.