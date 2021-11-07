Nigerians have been called upon to keep the faith and place their hope in God even in the face of the challenges that have besieged the country.

Appealing to christians in the country to go back to God, the chief pastor of ECWA Goodnews Mpape in Abuja. Reverend Isaac Makanjuola Jacob on the celebration of the 20th anniversary and harvest service, stated that God was the ultimate solution to all challenges and hence christians should see these problems as a wake up call to go back to God.

According to him,, “The bible has made us to We should praise God no matter the situation and challenges that have befallen us in out country, and so the need for a Thanksgiving service.

“Nigerians should see this trying times as a Wake up Call and Go back to God in entirety as he is the ultimate solution to all our woes”

A guest speaker at the Thanksgiving service, Pastor Joshua Ahmed stated that Nigerians need to pray for the country instead of complaining all the time.

He further added that it was time tribal, religious and political differences be set aside in order for the country to come out of the precarious situation it was tethering on.

“Our hope as a nation lies in the hands of God , the Oneness that cuts across our nations is being threatened and so as need to pray. We pray for our nation, instead of whining and complaining all the time. it is high time we begin to pray together leaving behind our tribal, political and religious differences aside and pray for our country. I believe in our country and we are bigger than this storm”, he said.

The chairman of the planning committee, Elder Bashir Umar appreciated the guests and admonished christians to hold on to God ahead of the upcoming elections, while also embracing peace and oneness.

He said” Despite the situation we find ourselves , we are thankful to God for the gift of life. I admonish Christians to hold on to God in truth and faith even in the. face of adversity.

*As the elections approach, I advice Nigerians to keep the faith and let’s God Will for our country be established. Disregard tribal and religious differences and embrace peace and oneness as we go to the polls in 2023 ,and I firmly believe that God will see us through”.