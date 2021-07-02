A self acclaimed prophet, Olakanye Oni has been sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and manslaughter by an Ado Ekiti High Court.

The convict was said to have caused the death of one Gbadamosi Omowale after inviting her from Lagos to Ado Ekiti sometime in March 2017 on the pretence that he has a solution to her barrenness.

According to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Ministry of Justice Ekiti State, Mr. Julius Ajibare, who led the prosecution team, “On getting to his Church at Palace of Mercy, Mathew Street, Odo Ado Area, Ado Ekiti, the convict hypnotized the victim and lured her into his room.

“He thereafter spread a white cloth on her, raped her and used white handkerchief to clean the victim’s private part and inserted a substance believed to be potash into her vagina”.

The prosecutor added that the convict collected a sum of N52,000 from the victim.

“The victim’s vagina got decayed as a result of the substance inserted into it by the convict and this resulted in the victim’s eventual death”.

The prosecution called six witnesses to prove the case, while the defence counsel, Chris Omokhafe , called the convict and one other person as witnesses.

Delivering his judgement, Hon. Justice Adesodun held that the prosecution proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

He found the defendant guilty of the offence of manslaughter and sentenced him to life imprisonment.